Robert Quinn needs one more sack for $800,000 bonus

Charean Williams
Giants left tackle Nate Solder could be Santa Claus for Robert Quinn tonight.

The Cowboys defensive end needs one more sack for an $800,000 bonus, Kimberly Jones of the NFL reports.

The Dolphins paid Quinn a $1.1 million bonus before trading him to the Cowboys. The Cowboys are paying Quinn $8 million after signing him to a new one-year deal.

The incentive in Quinn’s contract will get him to $10 million for the season.

He has six sacks in five games. His bonus kicks in with seven sacks.

The Cowboys gave up only a sixth-round pick in 2020 to get Quinn.

Quinn was scheduled to make $11.8 million with the Dolphins in 2019.

