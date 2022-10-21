Robert Quinn: I’m not walking into Bears facility thinking about being somewhere else

Trade chatter floated around Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn this offseason and his absence from voluntary work this offseason was taken by some as a sign that he’d be happy to move on.

Quinn said that wasn’t the case and that he was tired of moving around at this point in his career and the Bears never made a deal to send Quinn to another club. The trade deadline is just over a week away, however, and the subject came up again this week.

Quinn acknowledged that the team’s decisions are “out of my control” while reiterating that he’s not looking to move anywhere else this season.

“People like stories,” Quinn said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m not walking into this building thinking about being somewhere else. I don’t want to walk in being a fake, acting like I want to be here but really I don’t. I’m here and I’m as happy as I can be.”

Quinn had 18.5 sacks last year, but has gotten off to a slower start this year with seven tackles and a sack through the first six games of this season.

