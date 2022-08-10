Robert Quinn: I would love to see Roquan Smith stay in this building

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith officially requested a trade on Tuesday, saying in a statement that he feels Chicago’s new regime doesn’t value him.

General Manager Ryan Poles told reporters after the statement was issued that he intend to keep Smith on the team.

One of Smith’s teammates, edge rusher Robert Quinn, said on Wednesday that he understands the situation from Smith’s perspective.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to sign new contracts,” Quinn said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “I’m sure he wants to get as much as possible. Respectfully, I think he deserves it too. But it’s a business. One side doesn’t want to pay him and he wants to get paid.”

Quinn also said that he wants Smith to stay with the Bears.

“I would love to have him in the building. But it’s his business,” Quinn said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m not his agent or him so that’s out of my control. But I would love to see him stay in this building. But I understand the business side too.”

Smith and Quinn have been teammates for the last two seasons. Both players earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2021, with Quinn tallying 18.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits and Smith recording 163 total tackles, 12 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and an interception.

