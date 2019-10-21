Robert Quinn, Leighton Vander Esch expected to be OK

The Cowboys lost weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive end Robert Quinn during Sunday’s game.

Vander Esch left with a neck injury, watching the second half on the sideline in street clothes. Quinn went out with a rib injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not expect the injuries to be serious.

“I don’t see that,” Jones said.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week Eight, so the players will have two weeks to get healed up before they play the Giants.

Vander Esch said after the game he does not expect his injury to be an ongoing issue and would not undergo further tests Monday.

“I would’ve kept playing if it was up to me,” Vander Esch said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Vander Esch had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, while Quinn had two tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.