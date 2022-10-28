Breaking News:

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to file for divorce after 13 years of marriage

Robert Quinn will be a free agent in 2023 after Eagles agree to void final 2 years of deal

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Robert Quinn’s acquisition and arrival in Philadelphia truly is a rental situation after Ian Rapoport reported that both parties agreed to void the final two years.

Quinn brings experience, great production, and depth to the Eagles’ pass rush unit and gives both parties an opportunity for a fresh start if things don’t work out.

According to Over The Cap, Quinn had non-guaranteed base salaries of $14M in 2023 and $13M in 2024.

Now he’ll enter free agency or potentially ponder retirement, depending on how this 11-game audition turns out.

List

Robert Quinn contract details: How trade to Eagles from Bears impacts salary cap

List

TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Steelers in Week 8

List

National reaction: What they're saying after Eagles acquired Robert Quinn from Bears

Related

Eagles release DE Tarron Jackson after trading for Robert Quinn

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Phillies-Astros World Series

Eagles acquire DE Robert Quinn from the Bears for a 4th round pick

Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson

Announcers set for Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 matchup

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories