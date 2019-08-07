Robert Quinn fractures hand but should return for season opener

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn fractured his hand Tuesday, Stephen Jones told reporters after practice.

Quinn is headed back to Dallas for surgery but is expected back in time for the season opener.

Jones compared it to running back DeMarco Murray’s fractured hand in 2014. Murray did not miss a game.

Quinn was in one-on-one drill with left tackle Tyron Smith in practice when he injured his hand. He left the field for X-rays.

The Cowboys got Quinn for a sixth-round draft choice in 2020 and had been pleased with what they had seen for him in the first week and a half of training camp.

The Cowboys have depth at the position, but DeMarcus Lawrence remains out of training camp while recovering from shoulder surgery in April and Randy Gregory is indefinitely suspended.

Dorance Armstrong and Taco Charlton will get more snaps with Quinn also out for the short term. Kerry Hyder, Joe Jackson and Jalen Jelks will get more looks, too.