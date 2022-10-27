Robert Quinn contract details: How trade to Eagles from Bears impacts salary cap

The Eagles bolstered their pass rush on Wednesday with the acquisition of Chicago Bears defensive end, Robert Quinn, in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

After Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1, there’s been a dropoff in production after Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat at the position, and Quinn will absorb the snaps used by Patrick Johnson and Tarron Jackson.

He was released on Wednesday as well.

With the move now official, here’s how Quinn’s arrival will impact the Eagles.

Robert Quinn's contract

Quinn signed a 5-year, $70 million contract extension with the Bears in 2020, with $30 million guaranteed at signing. Quinn received a $3 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed salaries in 2020 and 2021.

According to Over The Cap, Quinn has non-guaranteed base salaries of $14M in 2023 and $13M in 2024.

What does Robert Quinn's contract mean for Eagles

Philadelphia gets Quinn for the rest of 2022 and depending on how he performs, there’s a possibility for a contract restructure and Quinn returning to the team on a year-to-year basis.

How does Robert Quinn contract impact Eagles salary cap

Philadelphia was sitting at about $9 million in cap space before the deal, and with Chicago paying the bulk of his contract for 2022, the Eagles are on the hook for about $700K.

