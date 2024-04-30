Robert Prunty no longer Hampton University’s head football coach

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton University’s Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. announced on Tuesday that Robert Prunty will no longer be the Pirates head football coach.

Prunty has been with the Pirates football program since 2018 and had a head coaching record of 26-29, finishing off the 2023 season with a 5-6 record. Prunty was the university’s fourth head coach in 11 years.

Running backs and special teams coach Trent Boykin will serve as the interim head coach for the 2024 season. Boykin has 28 years of college coaching experience.

