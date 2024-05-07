Robert Parish tells epic Larry Bird tash talking tales with the Boston Celtics

If ever there were a prize for the greatest trash-talker of all of the history of the Boston Celtics organization, it would undoubtedly go to Hall of Fame Celtics forward Larry Bird. And few men were there to see it live and in the flesh more than fellow Celtics Hall of Famer Robert Parish was.

Chief witnessed some truly epic examples of what the Hick From French Lick could do to opposing players with the power of his words backed up by preternatural on-court capabilities. And it was not all that long ago that Parish told some of those tales on the CLNS Media “Michael Coopers Showtime” podcast, itself hosted by a man who witnessed some of those games himself.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear those tales for yourself/

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire