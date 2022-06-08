Robert Parish: Draymond Green 'would've gotten punched' playing him in Game 2

Robert Parish didn't mince words about how he'd deal with Draymond originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We’re only two games into the NBA Finals and Draymond Green has already triggered the Boston Celtics.

So much so that even former Celtics big man Robert Parish, a Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion, had to join the conversation.

“Draymond is an instigator,” Parish said on WEEI's “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” on Tuesday. “That’s right, he goes out of his way to provoke people. That’s why he would’ve gotten punched. Because he’s an antagonist.”

The Celtics knew what to expect from Green ahead of the first game of the Finals. But Game 2 gave them an ugly wake-up call.

Green got tangled up with Celtics forward Grant Williams and was assessed a technical foul after the two got chippy.

Later in that first half, Green contested a three by Jaylen Brown and fouled him. As they both fell to the floor, Green’s legs wound up on Brown’s head. Brown then swung at Green’s legs and Green responded with a little shove.

No technicals were issued on either side, which was largely beneficial to the Warrior, who could’ve lost Green if he got a second T and ejected from the game.

“Both sides know that Draymond is a contrarian. Like I said, he’s a troublemaker, in my opinion,” Parish said. “He’s a fingernail away from letting his teammates down. In my opinion, he shows up the officials, and you cannot do that. They had to warn him.

"He was trying to start trouble with different Celtics players, trying to get them to do something out of character. Trying to provoke them to do something detrimental to their team. He kind of reminds me of Dennis Rodman a little bit, how he provokes: keep poking the dog, poking the dog. But sooner or later, the dog is going to bite you.”

Green may have gotten a technical in Game 2, but he certainly didn't let his team down in their 107-88 win over Boston on Sunday.

But the Warriors will need their outspoken leader on the floor with them, not watching from the locker room, if they want to win their fourth ring in eight seasons.