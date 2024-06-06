Robert Parish on the Boston Celtics’ only letdown in the 1986 championship

The 1985-86 Boston Celtics are widely considered to have been one of the best (if not THE best) full-season and playoffs ball clubs to have been assembled in the nearly eight-decade history of the league. And you will find few analysts or fans of the team who would elevate another season’s roster and results above them in the hierarchy of greatest Celtics squads of all time.

But even after having said all of this, there are still some things about that team that members of that historic squad have letdowns to look back on. As odd as it may sound, we know it is true after hearing it from one of the key members of the team, Hall of Fame Boston big man Robert Parish.

Chief broke down the story on a recent episode of the “NBA History and Storytellers” show vial CLNS Media. Check it out below!

