Robert P. Cotton, Jr. announced as Valley High School’s new varsity basketball coach

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Chambers County School District announced Robert P. Cotton, Jr. as the new varsity basketball coach for Valley High School (VHS).

According to the Chamber County School District, plans are in place for Coach Cotton to meet his future team while conducting tryouts Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, at the VHS Rams Gymnasium.

The Chambers County School Board voted Monday night to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former VHS Rams coach, Marshon Harper.

Cotton has a combined 32 years of teaching and coaching in Georgia since 1992. Twenty-three of those years were spent as boys varsity basketball head coach.

Some of those head coach positions took place at:

Manchester High School in Meriwether County Schools

Americus-Sumter High School in Sumter County

Crisp County High School in Crisp County

Wayne County High School in Wayne County

Dodge County High School in Dodge County

Southwest High School in Bibb County

Cotton earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1989 from Alabama State University. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Personal Fitness Management from Troy University in 2004.

