Robert Nkemdiche, Damarious Randall, Justin Simmons released in final Seahawks cuts

In this article:
The Seahawks released three vested veterans as they dropped below the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, safety Damarious Randall, and guard Justin Simmons are all eligible to sign with any team now that they’ve been dropped by Seattle. The Seahawks could also re-sign them on Wednesday if they move any players to the injured reserve list.

The Seahawks also waived defensive tackle Myles Adams, tight end Ian Bunting, tackle Tommy Champion, safety Aashari Crosswell, linebacker Aaron Donkor, guard Greg Eiland, wide receiver Aaron Fuller, wide receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Gavin Heslop, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, guard Jared Hocker, wide receiver Cade Johnson, running back Josh Johnson, guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, center Brad Lundblade, tight end Tyler Mabry, safety Joshua Moon, cornerback John Reid, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr., cornerback Will Sunderland, tight end Cam Sutton, wide receiver Cody Thompson, wide receiver Travis Toivonen, wide receiver Connor Wedington, and linebacker Lakiem Williams.

Seattle now has 52 players on their roster, but the 53rd spot is expected to be filled by cornerback Sidney Jones. The Seahawks acquired him in a trade with the Jaguars and he’ll officially be a Seahawks after a physical.

Robert Nkemdiche, Damarious Randall, Justin Simmons released in final Seahawks cuts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

