Robert Nkemdiche, Cordrea Tankersley to practice today

The window is open for Robert Nkemdiche, and he can only hope it goes better than the last time.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins defensive tackle and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will practice today.

Both players are on the physically unable to perform list, so this opens the 21-day window for them to practice and perhaps be activated.

Nkemdiche, the former Cardinals first-rounder who tore his ACL last year, was signed in August. He’s the kind of low-risk, potential-reward addition tanking teams should be making.

He never lived up to his potential in Arizona, but perhaps they should have been warned off by the pre-draft defenestration.