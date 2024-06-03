Robert Morris University’s hockey programs receive $450K gift

Robert Morris University’s men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs have received a six-figure gift.

RMU alumnus Welling W. Fruehauf and his company gave the programs a $450,000 gift/sponsorship package over the next three years. He also recently contributed $250,000 to rejuvenate RMU’s reinstated hockey programs.

“We need to support our student athletic teams,” said Fruehauf. “Contributions from Alumni, Trustees and fans that come to the games are important in providing the resources to fund the cost of equipment, uniforms and travel expenses. RMU Hockey, under the leadership of Derek Schooley, has an excellent reputation for winning and sportsmanship. As a longtime Trustee and Alum, I am proud to provide funds for this program.”

Fruehauf Manufacturing Group will receive co-branded sponsorship of a Zamboni at the RMU Island Sports Center inside Clearview Arena, as well as other marketing and promotional assets at the UPMC Events Center and Joe Walton Stadium during RMU events.

“The continued commitment and generosity of Welling Fruehauf is a major reason why the best days of RMU Hockey are ahead of us,” Chris King ‘94, Vice President and Director of Athletics said. “Welling’s contribution positions RMU Hockey to continue to elevate our programs to recruit the highest caliber students and student-athletes, and this gift/sponsorship will have a direct impact on every student-athlete in our hockey programs. On behalf of RMU Athletics, we want to express our appreciation to Welling for his devotion to RMU Hockey that sets a precedent for others to follow.”

This is the first major gift that is part of the challenge to RMU donors to raise $1,000,000 and match the gift given by RMU alum Russ Olsen and the Olsen Basketball Excellence Fund, RMU said.

“We are very appreciative of Welling’s friendship and support”, said Schooley. “Our program has been very fortunate to have his dedication and it is only right that the most valuable player award has his name on it. Welling Fruehauf has been a Colonial Hockey MVP since the program started in 2003.”

