Robert McCray V scores season-high 31 points to lead Dolphins over Kennesaw in ASUN tournament

Jacksonville University sophomore guard Robert McCray V scored 15 of his game-high 31 points in the final 6:16 and senior forward Bryce Workman had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Dolphins beat Kennesaw 92-86 on Monday in the first round of the ASUN tournament, at the Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Ky.

JU (15-16), the 10th and last seed in the tournament, advances to a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against top-seeded Eastern Kentucky (17-13). The Dolphins broke a three-game losing streak against the Owls (15-16), who were the defending conference champions, and snapped an 11-game road losing streak.

Jacksonville's last road victory had been Dec. 2 over Georgia Southern.

Fifth-seeded University of North Florida will play at No. 4 Austin Peay on Tuesday in Clarksville, Tenn., at 8 p.m.

Jacksonville trailed Kennesaw 49-45 with 14:11 left in the game and took the lead for good with a 10-0 run that was sparked by 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by McCray and Marcus Niblack.

Niblack (20 points) then made four free throws in a row and added two more 3-pointers and Jarius Cook made two from outside the arc to give the Dolphins a 69-61 lead with 8:15 left.

After Simeon Cottle made a three-point play for Kennesaw to cut the Dolphins' lead to 73-70, McCray went on a binge that included three foul shots, a dunk, two layups and a 12-foot jumper. JU never trailed by less than four points after that.

McCray made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and hit all four of his 3-point attempts. Niblack made 5 of 10 shots and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Workman had a double-double by halftime with 12 points and 10 rebounds as JU took a 35-33 lead at the break.

The Dolphins shot a blistering 61.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (13 of 21), their best since shooting 64.7 percent (11 of 17) on Dec. 11, 2021 against North Carolina-Wilmington.

