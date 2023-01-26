Robert Mays: Bears don't need Saquon; Montgomery depends on price

NFL expert digs into the Bears' running back situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This offseason, David Montgomery is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. He will become an unrestricted free agent, with a likely asking price north of $10 million per year.

How should the Bears go about assembling their backfield? Should they bring back Montgomery?

"If you can get him [Montgomery] for a deal you feel good about, then yes," Robert Mays of The Athletic told Mike Berman on Football Night in Chicago. "But, when you get to those veterans running back contracts, what you can in the draft, in the later rounds. It's so tempting to look at those late-round rookie contracts for that position and say 'Let's just keep cycling through those guys and save money elsewhere.'"'

Montgomery's been a workhorse for the Bears, rushing for over 800 yards each season he's been with the Bears, while acting as a threat in the passing game too.

However, Khalil Herbert – a seventh-round pick for the Bears in the 2021 draft – produced a strong sophomore season, rushing for over 700 yards and four touchdowns.

Herbert serves as an active testimony to Mays' point. The Bears drafted the Virginia Tech running back during the final day of the NFL draft almost two years ago. And quickly, he became a mainstay in the Bears' offense.

The Bears have options in the market, with Herbert acting as insurance for the Bears' backfield on a rookie contract. Some outsiders have suggested Saquon Barkley as a potential home run free agent the front office could invest in with their league-leading cap space.

Should the Bears kick the tires on Barkley?

"Don't think it's necessary," Mays said. "If you look at the way their running game operated this year with David Montgomery, with Khalil Herbert, Justin Fields gives you such an advantage. I would try to spend on positions where you need a high-ceiling guy. Receiver, pass rusher, corner. That's how I would use the resources."

Barkley, like Montgomery, is entering free agency this offseason too. However, he's already stated his intention to return to the Giants, making the Bears' chances of landing him smaller.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back's asking price, however, is not cheap. He reportedly wants a deal in the same per year realm as Christian McCaffrey, which would equate to $16 million per year.

Are the Bears willing to spend that type of money on Barkley?

