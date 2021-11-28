Robert Mathis set for Ring of Honor induction

Indianapolis Colts legendary defensive end Robert Mathis will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mathis was initially going to be inducted during the 2020 season but with COVID-19 limiting the amount of fans allowed in the stadium, Jim Irsay felt it best to postpone in order for Mathis to get the proper celebration.

Head coach Frank Reich gave some words about Mathis on Wednesday.

“I just want to start off by saying congratulations to Robert Mathis obviously on his Ring of Honor. Well-deserved, everybody around here knows that for sure. I couldn’t help but see his comments about not taking anything for granted, earning a seat at the table,” Reich said. “When I read those comments I was like, yeah that’s true about this guy. I was here before as an assistant coach, got a chance to watch it up close and live. He’s a unique player, a unique person. I’m really happy for Robert and what he’s achieved and how he represents the Colts. So, an honor well-deserved.”

Mathis told J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website how much of an honor it is to be mentioned in the same breath as some of the legends that have already been inducted.

“Very humbling, man,” Mathis said. “It’s still surreal. Just like you gotta have these guys like Bill Brooks, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday, Dwight (Freeney), all these guys, these legendary Colts guys. And they said, you’re next. I was like, thank you. I’ll take it. But I’m still humble all the same.”

Mathis spent his entire 14-year career donning the horseshoe from being drafted in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft all the way to his retirement following the 2016 season.

Mathis is the franchise all-time leader in sacks (123) and forced fumbles (54), thanks to his elite strip-sack ability. He was a five-time Pro Bowler while earning an All-Pro nod in 2013 when he recorded a career-high 19.5 sacks. That also resulted in him winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Mathis is the 17th honoree to join the Colts Ring of Honor and will be joining his running-mate in Dwight Freeney, who was inducted in 2019.

Mathis is also on the ballot as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 for the first time since his retirement.