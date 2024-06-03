Robert MacIntyre withdraws from signature event at the Memorial a day after first PGA Tour win

Less than 24 hours after claiming his first PGA Tour win, Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from the Memorial, the limited-field, big-money signature event at Jack’s Place.

MacIntyre played his way into the Memorial as well as the U.S. Open and the next signature event after that, the Travelers Championship, but it appears some much-needed rest is on tap in the short term.

“This is my fifth event in a row,” the Scotsman said in the afterglow of his win at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario, with his dad, Dougie, working as his caddie. “I was planning to do U.S. Open qualifier tomorrow [Monday], 36 holes with my dad on the bag. Thankfully that’s off the cards.”

When asked specifically about playing the Memorial, he said: “I’ve not even spoken to my mom, my family, my team, my managers. I mean, I’m guessing I’m going to have to (smiling). I mean, I would love to go home for a party, but I think we’ll probably play next week.”

The PGA Tour made the announcement about the WD mid-day Monday, which opened a spot for Davis Thompson via the Aon Swing 5. There are 73 players in the field at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, where the total purse is $20 million and first place is good for $4 million.

