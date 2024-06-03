Robert MacIntyre just won his first PGA Tour event — and his dad was his caddie

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre celebrates with his father Dougie MacIntyre after winning the Canadian Open golf tournament in Hamilton, Ontario, Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Nathan Denette

It’s not unusual for players and their caddies to cry and embrace after a big PGA Tour win.

It is uncommon, however, for the caddie to have known the player since he was born.

That was the situation Sunday after Robert MacIntyre tapped in his final putt at the RBC Canadian Open and claimed his first win on the PGA Tour. He hugged his caddie, Dougie MacIntyre, who is also his dad.

“This is the guy that’s taught me the game of golf. I just can’t believe I’ve done this with him on the bag,” Robert MacIntyre said through tears during an interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis after the special moment.

An emotional winning moment for father and son 🥹

@Robert1Lefty is a champion @RBCCanadianOpen with dad Dougie on the bag. pic.twitter.com/MRfEZiPikp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2024

MacIntyre, who has spoken openly about being homesick for Scotland his season, asked his dad to be his caddie at the Canadian Open less than a week ago, according to Golf.com.

Although Dougie MacIntyre has no experience as a PGA player, he is someone Robert MacIntyre trusts to help keep him calm.

“I’ve only been home really three weeks since January the 3rd, so I don’t get to see my dad much. Obviously, I phoned him, emergency phone call to come here last week. He jumped at the chance. It’s good to just spend an extra week with loved ones,” the PGA golfer told Golf.com earlier this week.

So happy for Bob MacIntyre.



All year he'd been struggling and desperately missing home, so he brought home to him.



Brought his mom to the PGA for some home cooking. Contended there.



Then had his dad caddie at the Canadian Open -- and went ahead and won the whole damn thing. — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 2, 2024

In his own interview with Balionis, Dougie MacIntyre described the experience as “unbelievable.”

“I’m a grass cutter,” he said, referencing his job as head greenskeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban in the United Kingdom.

“I’m sitting on the couch at home eight o’clock Saturday night and I’m (thinking) can I leave my job here, I’m busy at work. Eight o’clock the next morning I’m on a flight out here,” he added.

It doesn't get better than this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/22bMT6O48a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2024

With this weekend’s win, Robert MacIntyre earned a spot at this coming week’s Memorial Tournament.

Balionis asked if the MacIntyres would stay together for it, but Robert said his dad is headed home soon — and that he probably will be, too.

“I think me and my girlfriend might go home as well and just have a hell of a party because this is incredible,” he said.