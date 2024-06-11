Robert Lewandowski suffers Euro 2024 injury scare

Robert Lewandowski has picked up a thigh injury ahead of Poland's Euro 2024 campaign.

The Barcelona striker had to be withdrawn early on in his country's 2-1 win at home to Turkey in their final warm-up friendly on Monday night, with Kacper Urbanski replacing him after 32 minutes.

Lewandowski's injury was the second sustained by a Poland striker on the night, as Karol Swiderski had to be hauled off after celebrating the game's opening goal and was replaced by Krzysztof Piatek. Nicola Zalewski scored a last-minute winner for the hosts after Baris Alper Yilmaz had equalised for Turkey.

Despite these scares, Poland boss Michal Probierz revealed post-match neither will be replaced in their Euro 2024 squad and is hopeful they will be fit for the tournament.

"Robert has a slight injury but there should be no problem," he said.

"Karol has sprained his ankle and only after the tests will we know what the situation looks like. There will certainly be no changes made."

Lewandowski will head to Euro 2024 off the back of another fine scoring season for Barcelona, registering 26 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances. Despite his efforts, Barca ended the season without winning a trophy as they surrendered their La Liga title back to rivals Real Madrid.

Poland are also on a fine run of form ahead of the tournament. Monday's win against Turkey extended their current unbeaten streak to eight matches, winning five of those games.

They will begin their group stage campaign on Sunday against the Netherlands before taking on Austria and then tournament favourites France. Poland have only once gone beyond the group stage of a European Championship, reaching the quarter-finals in 2016 before falling to eventual winners Portugal.