If Robert Kraft's record is expunged should the NFL still punish him?

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor discuss the most recent revelations in the Robert Kraft case on the latest episode of the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. After the court threw out the infamous video evidence, it seems more likely that Kraft will be exonerated. In that case, will the NFL still punish him? Charles and Terez discuss what the NFL could do and how the Kraft case and the Tyreek Hill case are intertwined.

