A one-time expansion of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class to celebrate the NFL's 100th anniversary was thought to give Patriots owner Robert Kraft a good shot at being enshrined in Canton in the summer of 2020.

Didn't happen.

The Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the "Centennial Slate" of candidates this week and while Kraft didn't make it, a former Patriots executive did.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Class of 2020 Centennial Slate Finalists. #PFHOF20



More on the Centennial Slate Finalist: https://t.co/yEF4HFiLKI pic.twitter.com/i3tFqOo6Cv



— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 19, 2019

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, who served for 36 years (1971-2007) as Patriots player personnel director, general manager and vice president and drafted such Pats greats as John Hannah, Steve Grogan, Russ Francis and Mike Haynes, is among the finalists.

Kilroy also was an All-Pro in a 13-year playing career as a two-way lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the front offices of the Eagles, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys.

Kraft could face discipline from the NFL after his solicitation of prostitution case is resolved in Florida.

Fifteen of the "Centennial Slate" Finalists - 10 Senior nominees, three contributors and two coaches - will be part of the expanded class that will also include the usual five "Modern Era" players. Last year, former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was inducted and former Pats defensive lineman Richard Seymour was a Modern Era finalist, but did not get in.

Seymour is again among the semifinalists for induction in 2020 and is expected to be among the 15 finalists announced on Jan. 2.

Robert Kraft won't make Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, but a former Patriots exec could originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston