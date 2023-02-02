Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to 'sign off as a Patriot' 'NFL Total Access'
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
Davante Adams apparently wants Aaron Rodgers to join him in Las Vegas, both on the field and down the street.
The Rams won the Super Bowl a year ago with their famous “F them picks” strategy of trading draft picks for veteran players, but this season the Rams fell back to earth, and many have questioned whether the Rams’ approach was a viable long-term strategy for a team. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Jerry Jones took some passive swipes at the Eagles with a complete misunderstanding of how their roster was built.
Kicker Robbie Gould said he would like to return to the 49ers but he knows it is a business in which both sides have to make the pieces work.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be tested against an extremely talented Eagles team in Super Bowl LVII.
Chris Simms said that the Chicago Bears are taking the right approach in developing quarterback Justin Fields' passing skills while capitalizing on his special running abilities.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
DeMeco Ryans shared with reporters Thursday the many ways the 49ers prepared him to be an NFL coach.
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”