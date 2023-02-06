Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'

Tom Brady's "official" retirement announcement wasn't as shocking as the original last February, but it did bring a sense of closure to the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career.

With attention now turning to his legacy on the football field, there's talk about him signing a one-day contract with the New England Patriots to reunite with the franchise he called home for the first two decades of his NFL career.

"I'd love to do it," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told USA TODAY on Sunday night, "but one way or another, he is a New England Patriot. All of America knows that and we had it for 20 years."

TOP 12 FOR TB: Most iconic moments of Tom Brady's career

APPRECIATION: In retirement, Brady can be seen as more human than immortal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft embraces quarterback Tom Brady after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game, Jan. 21, 2018.

As for Brady calling it quits, Kraft isn't sure he's past his physical prime -- even at age 45.

"He could still play if he chose to," Kraft said. "I think every section of your life is different chapters in a book and I think he decided it was best for him to move on. I think there were other challenges that he'd like to do now."

The Patriots selected Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft and he led them to six Super Bowl titles.

"It was the best decision we ever made," Kraft said.

Contributing: Ralphie Aversa

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots' Robert Kraft would love to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract