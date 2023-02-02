Robert Kraft would like Tom Brady to retire as a Patriot

There is a history to NFL players signing one-day contracts with teams they spent the bulk of their careers with before retiring.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Thursday he would like Tom Brady to do the same with the team he won six Super Bowls.

“I’d do it tomorrow. … Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said on CNN. “To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot, and we will be bringing him back.

“I don’t want to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come, because he did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town, and we’ve had some great ones.”

