Robert Kraft: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick the greatest of all time

When the Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he famously told owner Robert Kraft “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.”

Kraft thinks he’s even better than that.

During an interview with ESPN, the naturally proud Patriots owner declared Brady the best player the sport has ever known.

“Definitely the greatest player of all time — not just quarterback in my opinion,” Kraft said. “Because he’s such a leader in the locker room. For someone double the age of some of the players to be able to lead like that, and connect like that, and have the work ethic that he has, and at the same time so pleasant to be around — I’m really the luckiest guy in the world.”

That also includes employing coach Bill Belichick, who has teamed with Brady to set records for sustained success.

“He’s the GOAT of coaches, just like our quarterback is the GOAT of quarterbacks. And no one can dispute it,” Kraft said. ”

“The fact that our organization has been able to perform at this level in the age of the salary cap, when everyone spends the same amount of money, I’m pretty proud that we’ve been able to keep him and our quarterback together for 19 years. Please, God, it will be two decades next year. In today’s era of free agency and people going in different directions, that’s pretty cool.”

The level of sustained success is nothing short of amazing, as they’re making their eighth straight AFC Championship Game appearance this weekend when they play the Chiefs.