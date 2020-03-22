Robert Kraft thanks Tom Brady, tells Tampa Bay 'you got a great one'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Tampa Bay they have "got a great one" in a message thanking new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

It was confirmed on Friday that Brady had signed for the Bucs having left the Patriots after 20 seasons with New England.

Kraft was the owner back in 2000 when Brady was selected with the 199th overall pick of the NFL Draft, a selection that brought two decades of success to the franchise.

Mark Katches, the executive editor for the Tampa Bay Times, explained that the Patriots had taken out a full-page advert in Sunday's newspaper titled 'Thank you Tom'.

The message, written by the Kraft family, read: "For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick - and the best selection this franchise has ever made - no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region.

"You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.

"Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles.

"You're now recognised as the greatest of all time for what you've accomplished on the field, but you're an even better person.

"Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community - take care of him. You got a great one."