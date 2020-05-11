Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring already has a high bid of $650,000

The latest All-In Challenge auction is going to require someone to go more than all in.

Already, bidding on Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring has hit $650,000. And there are still more than 10 days left in the auction, as of this posting.

The ring, which comes from New England’s early 2017 win in Houston over the Falcons, commemorates the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit. It contains, not coincidentally, 283 rings.

As Simms and I said during Monday’s PFT Live, the ultimate offer would come from Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and it would be in the amount of $2.83 million.

At the current rate of the bidding, however, Blank may have to move the decimal point one spot to the right in order to win the thing.

