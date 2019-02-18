Robert Kraft shows up at NBA All-Star game wearing 'Championships' chain he got from Meek Mill

Robert Kraft’s Championships chain has made another appearance. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

One of popular culture’s most unlikely friendships made its appearance at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, less than a month removed from his team’s Super Bowl championship, was in attendance at Charlotte, and the main reason why could have been the lineup introductions featuring Meek Mill.

Out first clue: Kraft’s fashion choices.

Robert Kraft has arrived to the NBA All-Star Game tonight wearing the CHAMPIONSHIPS chain given to him by Meek Mill. 💧 pic.twitter.com/y9SYi92j7f — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 18, 2019





Yep, that would be a chain Mill gifted to Kraft referencing “Championships,’ Mills’ chart-topping album released in 2018.

Mill was one of a number of well-known artists performing at the All-Star Game, playing a small pre-game concert and helping introduce the players in style.

Per Boston.com, Kraft and Mill’s friendship came to be through a mutual acquaintance in Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. Their relationship went viral when Kraft visited Mill in prison after the latter was controversially incarcerated for a probation violation. Kraft spoke glowingly of Mill’s character after the visit, and used the situation to call for criminal justice reform.

Their relationship continued once Mill was free, with the rapper gifting the chain seen on Sunday to the billionaire after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl. Kraft proudly sported the chain during the championship parade.

Robert Kraft has arrived to the parade wearing a CHAMPIONSHIPS chain given to him by Meek Mill and a pair of 6x Champions custom Air Force 1's. pic.twitter.com/UCotmxLyIO — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 5, 2019





