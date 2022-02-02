Robert Kraft shares touching reflection upon Tom Brady’s career

Tom Brady may not have spent much time acknowledging the New England Patriots following his decision to retire from the NFL, with his statement on Instagram focusing largely upon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his family.

But the Patriots went out of their way to show appreciation for Brady, with owner Robert Kraft putting out a statement of admiration for the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady started his career famously as a sixth-round pick in New England where he earned his way onto the roster and, eventually, into a starting role. He then proceeded to win seven Super Bowls, including six with the Patriots. Here’s a look at what Kraft and the Patriots team had to say about Brady.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft

A privilege to watch and a dream come true. Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

