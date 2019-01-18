Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is 'definitely the greatest player of all time'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will leave the greatest of all time debates to NBA fans. The 77-year-old Kraft thinks there’s a clear winner for that title over in the NFL, and you won’t be surprised by his answer.

According to Kraft, Tom Brady is the best football player of all time. No, not just the best quarterback ever. The best player at any position.

Kraft dropped that opinion during an interview with ESPN.

“Definitely the greatest player of all time — not just quarterback in my opinion,” Kraft said in an interview with ESPN. “Because he’s such a leader in the locker room. For someone double the age of some of the players to be able to lead like that, and connect like that, and have the work ethic that he has, and at the same time so pleasant to be around — I’m really the luckiest guy in the world.”

This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. Brady has led Kraft’s Patriots to five Super Bowl wins since 2001. The team has experienced unparalleled success with Brady under center.

While Kraft is clearly biased here, he might not be wrong. Brady certainly has a strong argument for best quarterback of all time, and if you think quarterback is the most important position on the field, then he might be your pick for best NFL player.

That doesn’t mean Kraft is right, either. Some NFL fans might still prefer Joe Montana, or point out that Peyton Manning has better career numbers in some key stats. If you want to open that debate up to other positions, you have to find a way to compare Brady to someone like Lawrence Taylor. Both were/are great players who did extremely different things on the field.

So, debate away, sports fans. If Brady isn’t your guy, state your case passionately. Just don’t blame Kraft for picking Brady. He has five rings to think about when making that decision.

Robert Kraft says Tom Brady is the best NFL player ever. (AP Photo)

