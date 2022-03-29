Robert Kraft not concerned with Patriots’ lack of offensive or defensive coordinator

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seemed confident in Bill Belichick’s plan for the 2022 season which seems to include the team going without an offensive or defensive coordinator. They will surely be the only team in the NFL with that strange designation.

“I think Bill has a unique way of doing things,” the Patriots owner told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s worked out pretty well up to now. I know what I don’t know and I try to stay out of the way of things I don’t know.

“I think he’s pretty good, over 40 years of experience doing it. It doesn’t sometimes look straight line to our fans or myself, but I’m results-oriented.”

Robert Kraft on Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ coaching staff make-up without coordinators: Confidence in Belichick’s “unique way of doing things” and track record of past success. pic.twitter.com/UHcv13P5D6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 29, 2022

New England has been rebuilding after the departure of quarterback Tom Brady with a 7-9 season in 2020 and a 10-7 season in 2021. The Patriots lost their only postseason appearance last season, something Kraft bemoaned during his meeting with the media on Tuesday. But the team seems headed in a positive trajectory under Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

