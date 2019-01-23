Robert Kraft jabs Patriots haters in response to Tom Brady laser incident originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Robert Kraft has weathered a few controversies as New England Patriots owner, and he seems glad the latest one didn't happen in his building.

We're talking about "Laser Gate," wherein video footage captured a green laser pointer being shined on Tom Brady's face at Arrowhead Stadium during the Patriots' AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Good Morning America" co-host (and former New York Giant) Michael Strahan asked Kraft about that incident Wednesday during an interview on ABC's morning show, and the Patriots owner couldn't resist inserting some snark.

Patriots owner one-on-one with @MichaelStrahan; Robert Kraft talks Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and 10th Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BcT6Rmjtt1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

"It doesn't happen when you come to Foxboro," Kraft told Strahan.

Kraft didn't think the bright green laser impacted Brady in the slightest, however.

"I just hear the word 'laser' and I think of Tommy and his eyes," Kraft said. "And that last drive, we had three third-down-and-10s, and he was laser focused. So, whatever it was, I think it was a positive influence."

Brady certainly delivered in the clutch Sunday, leading a 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime while converting three long third downs to punch New England's ticket to Super Bowl LIII with a 37-31 win.

Kraft did suggest NFL stadiums could beef up security to perhaps prevent fans from bringing laser pointers to games.

"But I think part of the security check has to be sure those kinds of things don't happen," Kraft said.

The NFL is looking into the incident, so perhaps increased security measures will be a result of its investigation.

Oh, and in case you're wondering: Kraft got Strahan to put the Patriots-Giants rivalry aside and don an "AFC Champions" hat.

😂 at @michaelstrahan putting on a @Patriots 'Champions' hat: "This is not a slight to any @Giants fans. This is just respect." pic.twitter.com/IdJVTXa9tN — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

