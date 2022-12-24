Robert Kraft invites heckled fan Jerry Edmond to watch game from owner’s suite

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited Jerry Edmond the fan who was harassed at the end of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati.

Kraft greeted Edmond before the game at Gillette and had another surprise for him.

He invited Edmond to watch the game in the owner’s suite rather than sit in the chilly conditions at Gillette Stadium.

Kraft told Edmon, “What you did was so classy. You represent what our franchise is about, building bridges.”

You represent us ❤️💙 Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/HnBDeFqn9t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire