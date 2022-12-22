Robert Kraft invites harassed fan to Bengals-Patriots game

4
Barry Werner
·1 min read

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has come up big for one of the team’s fans.

After the stunning ending to the loss to Las Vegas in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium, a Raiders fan crossed every line and taunted a Patriots fan.

The video went viral and reached Kraft, who decided to reach out to the fan, Jerry Edmond.

It was Edmond’s first NFL game. He won’t have to wait long for his second.

Kraft invited Edmond to this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edmond accepted the invitation and will receive a customized jersey and pregame field passes to take in warmups,

Well done by Edmond for keeping his composure and a great gesture by the Patriots’ owner

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

