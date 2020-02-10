Robert Kraft gives terse reply to Tom Brady question at 2020 Oscars party

Tom Brady will become a free agent on March 18, but Robert Kraft has made it very clear where he wants the New England Patriots quarterback to play.

Kraft's latest public comments about Brady's pending free agency came Sunday at Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, where the Patriots owner was asked if Brady will leave the Patriots or re-sign with the club in free agency.

"You know what I want," Kraft replied, according to The Boston Globe's Juliet Pennington.

Kraft's five-word reply is in line with the three-word response he gave TMZ Sports last month when asked if the Patriots will keep Brady in New England:

"We plan to!"

Kraft was less bullish on Brady's return earlier in January, telling NBC Sports' Peter King he "hope(d)" the 42-year-old would re-sign in New England but that Brady had the freedom to do what he pleased.

But as our Tom E. Curran reported last week, Kraft and the Patriots are willing to push the envelope a bit to keep Brady in New England for a 21st season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport also provided interesting context on Brady's free agency Monday, explaining why Kraft was willing to let the six-time Super Bowl champion enter free agency in the first place.

From NFL Now: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft felt the best outcome for all parties in 2020 would come after Tom Brady tested free agency. An explanation for why he agreed to let it happen 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/9UkM6aZp2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

While 31 other teams technically have the opportunity to sign Brady beginning March 18, the Patriots seemingly are betting on Brady quickly learning that New England is his best option.

