Robert Kraft gives candid take on watching 2020 Patriots miss playoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kraft gives candid take on watching 2020 Patriots miss playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Watching the New England Patriots struggle throughout the 2020 NFL season and miss the playoffs was a frustrating experience for fans throughout the region, and it sounds like the team's owner felt the same way.

The Patriots finished with a 7-9 record that resulted in the franchise's 11-year postseason appearance streak coming to a halt. It was the Pats' worst record since 2000 when they went 5-11 in former quarterback Tom Brady's rookie campaign.

Prototypical Patriots: Which wide receivers could team target in 2021 NFL Draft?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took questions from the media Wednesday for the first time since the offseason began. Kraft was asked about his general impression of watching his team go 7-9 last year, and he gave an honest response.

"When you say how did I feel -- well, I'm not going to use the word, but it was horrible," Kraft admitted. "After my family, the Patriots are the most important thing in my life. I think of what we can do to impact the community, but also the privilege I have of owning this team in my hometown -- like I said when I bought the team, our family is a custodian of a public asset.

"The bottom line here is winning. That's what this business is. When we don't, it's not a good feeling."

Patriots Talk Podcast: Jimmy G holds the leverage in San Fran. What's that mean for the Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots have been hard at work in free agency trying to ensure last season's failures are not repeated in 2021.

The team spent an incredible amount of money to sign several of the top free agents on the market to address some of the weakest positions on the roster. Two of the most notable signings were multi-year deals to Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith -- the top two free agent tight ends. 

“If there was ever a year to (spend a lot of money), this would be the year because we moved quickly and instead of having 10-12 teams compete against us there were only 2-3,” Kraft said on the call.

He added: “I really hope it makes a difference. I’m excited about this upcoming season.”

The Patriots should be better in 2021 than they were in 2020. Not only have they upgraded at key positions in free agency and should do so again in next month's NFL Draft, they will likely have a more normal offseason compared to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the sports landscape. 

Will these changes be enough to vault the Patriots back among the AFC's top contenders?

"I expect to be a contender every year," Kraft said."

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida's pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset. It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season. Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.

  • Former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson visiting Jaguars

    Wilson took a visit with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

  • Dylan Cole visiting with Giants

    The Giants are looking at some more depth for their defense. According to the transaction wire, linebacker Dylan Cole is visiting with New York. Cole has spent the first four years of his career with the Texans. He played only six games in 2020, going on injured reserve with a back injury in November. He [more]

  • Robert Kraft: Patriots need to get QB position 'solidified'

    Robert Kraft spoke highly of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, but the Patriots owner doesn't believe status quo at QB will suffice.

  • Colts to re-sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

    Al-Quadin Muhammad is coming back.

  • Bears' win total for 2021 NFL season set at 7 by oddsmakers

    Oddsmakers aren't high for the Monsters of the Midway.

  • Tim Anderson’s star is only growing brighter. And his voice will only get stronger

    Tim Anderson knows baseball, including his new manager, has been cruel to Black players speaking up about racial injustice. But he isn't shying away.

  • Robert Kraft throws support behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham

    Robert Kraft threw his support behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham in a recent conference call.

  • 17-game NFL season will challenge these Patriots records

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, which of the Patriots' single-season records are likely to be broken?

  • Justin Fields runs 4.44-second 40-yard dash in impressive Ohio State pro day performance

    Justin Fields flashed impressive speed in front of NFL scouts and decision makers at Ohio State's pro day workout on Tuesday.

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

    Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament - nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston's great ''Phi Slamma Jamma'' tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

  • Fans Can Watch 2019 Whelen Modified Races Free On TrackPass

    While there is no racing on the track this weekend, there is plenty to watch, thanks to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space. NBC Sports has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 1. […]

  • Setting The Scene: 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from Stafford

    Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Russell Westbrook hits back at Stephen A. Smith: 'A championship don't change my life'

    After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.