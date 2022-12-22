Robert Kraft extends personal invite to Patriots fan heckled at Raiders game

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has officially extended a personal invite to the Patriots fan that was seen being heckled in the now viral video that took place at the Las Vegas Raiders game.

Jerry Edmund, a Patriots fan, could be seen standing in silence as a woman in Raiders attire antagonized him in the stands by getting in his face, pointing and shouting at him.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Kraft reached out to Edmund after watching the video and invited him as a guest to the Patriots’ Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not only did Edmund get an invite to the game, but he’ll also be on the field for the pre-game warm-ups.

Jerry Edmund, the Patriots fan in this video below, will be in attendance this Saturday when the Patriots host the Bengals. Robert Kraft saw this video and invited Edmund as a guest to the game. He'll also be on the field during pre-game warm-ups. Classy gesture by Kraft. https://t.co/IpHOYKrVR9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 22, 2022

It’s an incredibly classy gesture by Kraft and a much-deserved experience for Edmund. At the end of the day, we all should be able to enjoy and root for the team of our choosing without fear of a verbal confrontation.

