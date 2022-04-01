Robert Kraft expects several Patriots players to improve; here are five who need to be better

Robert Kraft didn’t hold back this week at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. The Patriots owner wants to see his team contend and win a playoff game for the first time since 2018. If that’s going to happen, it doesn’t seem as if the Patriots' roster will improve through free agency.

At this point, the Pats have added five veteran players in cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrence Mitchell, linebacker Mack Wilson, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back and receiver Ty Montgomery. As Kraft said this week, one big key is for the Patriots to hit on their draft picks this month.

The Patriots owner also noted, however, that there are several players currently on the roster who need to step up. In an interview with The Athletic, Kraft said this is a big season for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Major keys are to surround him with talent and for current players on the roster to improve.

“Time will tell,” Kraft told The Athletic. “Part of it, in fairness, is the chemistry of the people around him. I hope that some of the free agents who we brought in who didn’t perform as high as we would have liked last year will [produce] this year because they’ve adjusted to the system. And we’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best. We have a lot of talent that hasn’t been tapped into yet in my opinion.”

Reading between the lines, you might be able to guess whom Kraft is talking about.

In case you’re unsure, here are five players who need to step up in order to help the Patriots get back on track:

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Nelson Agholor, wide receiver

Agholor was paid like the Patriots' No. 1 receiver, but was nowhere near as efficient as Jakobi Meyers or Kendrick Bourne. He finished with 37 catches for 473 yards. After Agholor signed a two-year, $22-million deal in 2021, the Patriots need more from him this season. At $14.882 million, he has the third-highest cap hit on the team. The receiver was brought in to add speed and a deep presence to the team’s offense. That element was lacking from the offense in 2021. If the Patriots aren’t going to add another X receiver to the mix, it’s imperative that they get more production from Agholor. The key for him is to stay healthy. He missed a chunk of training camp last summer with an undisclosed injury and two regular-season games with a concussion.

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith taps the ball to himself to complete a catch against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jonnu Smith, tight end

Smith was one of the Patriots' major free-agent signings last year, as he inked a four-year, $50-million contract. Fans were told during the season that the tight end was bound to break out. That never happened and ultimately his performance (28 receptions for 294 yards) was the biggest disappointment in Foxboro. Smith was brought in to provide athleticism and speed to the offense. The season ended with the offense severely lacking in athleticism and speed. The Patriots need much more from Smith in order for this contract not to be an albatross. He’ll account for nearly $13.7 million on the Patriots' cap this season, which is the fourth-highest cap hit on the team. That rises to $14.75 million and then $15.75 million the next two years. If Smith can provide a solid 1-2 punch with Hunter Henry, it would go a long way toward solving a much-needed problem on offense.

The Patriots' Josh Uche rushes Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the game on Sept. 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Josh Uche, linebacker

In training camp, Uche looked like the next big pass rusher in New England. Then he made three sacks in the first two games. Unfortunately, that’s where it ended. Uche landed on injured reserve, didn’t register another sack the rest of the season and played six defensive snaps in the team’s playoff loss. The Patriots aren’t getting a lot from their linebackers drafted in rounds 2 or 3 — Chase Winovich, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins and Uche. If the team can make it work with Uche, who will be in his third season, he could be a part of the solution as the team looks to replace Kyle Van Noy (cut) or Dont’a Hightower (unsigned). The Patriots also need pass rushing help for Matthew Judon. Uche could be that guy.

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is the most expensive offensive lineman, in terms of cap hit, on the team.

Isaiah Wynn, offensive tackle

Can the Patriots count on Wynn for an entire season? They were close last year as Wynn missed only one game. That was a nice departure from Wynn's first two seasons when he played 18-of-32 regular-season games. This year, Wynn has the fifth-highest cap hit on the Patriots at $10.4 million. He’s the most expensive offensive lineman on the team. After the Pats traded Shaq Mason and were outbid for Ted Karras, they need Wynn to step up. As the team’s starting left tackle, his job of protecting Mac Jones’ blindside is one of the most important on the team. We’re all well aware of Trent Brown’s injury history as well. The Patriots need a steady presence at tackle and that should be Wynn. He is certainly paid like it.

New England seems to have found a keeper in offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

Michael Onwenu, offensive lineman

Onwenu looked like the future of the Patriots' offensive line as a rookie in 2020 but he didn’t quite live up to that last season. Despite looking fantastic at right tackle, he was started at left guard last season. The team’s pass protection struggled, and there were several reasons for that, but it was noteworthy that head coach Bill Belichick chose to bench Onwenu in favor of Karras, who ended up starting 13 games at left guard. Wynn also played better next to Karras. The Patriots made an aggressive pursuit of Karras in free agency with a plan to bring him back at left guard. Now, the team has to fill both guard spots. Conventional wisdom says that one of those spots would be filled by Onwenu. It would be nice to see the same promise at guard that we saw at tackle.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 5 Patriots players who need to improve in 2022