Robert Kraft discusses missing link in Bill Belichick and Tom Brady relationship

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shed some light on the working dynamic between quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, as part of a new docuseries on Apple TV+.

Brady, Belichick and Kraft were the successful trio that rocketed the Patriots from laughing stock of the NFL to one of the greatest dynasties in the history of modern sports. The combo of Brady and Belichick was able to win six Super Bowls together, as well as a plethora of conference championships and AFC East division titles.

However, things weren’t always as rosy as they seemed to be. Things ultimately came to a head in 2019, when Brady elected to leave the Patriots. He ended up winning one more Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following his departure from New England.

Kraft gave insight into the missing link between Brady and Belichick, per The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him,” Kraft said, via Graff. “Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. And that’s not Bill’s style ever to give that.”

The Good. The Bad…and the untold story. The Dynasty: New England Patriots premieres February 16. pic.twitter.com/VcOAr33hrn — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 9, 2024

This could be one of many interesting subplots in a docuseries that is going to be fun to watch. It also might highlight exactly when the Brady era began to fall apart in New England.

