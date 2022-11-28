Robert Kraft crashes Devin McCourty’s press conference to pay ultimate respect

It isn’t often that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft crashes a press conference to pay his respects, but at the same time, it’s rare for any organization to have a player as highly-respected throughout the locker room and community as Devin McCourty.

Kraft arrived during McCourty’s media conference with special teams legend Matthew Slater by his side to deliver a framed picture commemorating the fact that the Patriots safety will be playing in his 200th NFL game on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

“We don’t usually give personal lauding to anyone. but special achievements made by special people deserve special recognition,” said Kraft. “On Thursday night, Devin McCourty will appear in his 200th NFL game. Every game he has appeared in, he has started for the last 13 years. So I want to be the first to congratulate you.”

Robert Kraft surprised Devin McCourty to honor him. He’ll start his 200th game for the Patriots on Thursday pic.twitter.com/SWfMzdniaB — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 28, 2022

McCourty, 35, has more than lived up to being a first-round pick for the Patriots in the 2010 NFL draft. He’s a former three-time All-Pro safety with two Pro Bowl invites and three Super Bowl victories under his belt.

Even in the twilight of his career, he still serves as a key member of the Patriots’ secondary and a captain on the team. You can rest assured he’ll take a moment to celebrate and then it’s back to business with the Bills coming to town in Week 13.

