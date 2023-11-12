Robert Kraft comments on Patriots’ historically bad season

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has seen his beloved franchise go from the greatest dynasty in NFL history to the worst team in the AFC in less than four years.

It’s obvious that something needs to change for the team to get back on track. Most have assumed that something is coach Bill Belichick, who has struggled building a competitive roster in the post-Tom Brady era. Is it time to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach?

That question will have to wait for another day. However, Kraft did comment on the current state of the team when appearing on the NFL Network, ahead of the Patriots’ international game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday.

“This our 30th year that I’ve had the privilege of owning this team,” said Kraft, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “And I’ve never been 2-7. So, it’s really disappointing. I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

The Patriots are positioning themselves for a top-five or possibly even top-three pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They’ll also have the second-most cap space of any team next year. So they’ll have everything they need to start a rebuild the right way.

Of course, that’s assuming the one at the top making the decisions is the right person for the job.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire