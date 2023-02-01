Robert Kraft calls Tom Brady the GOAT in retirement statement

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t shy away from calling Tom Brady the “greatest of all time” in a written statement, following the legendary quarterback’s retirement announcement on Wednesday.

Kraft’s statement in its entirety read:

“I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It’s been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick also put out a statement on Wednesday, calling Brady the “most successful player in league history.”

Kraft has always been Brady’s No. 1 advocate at the top of the hierarchy. Even when Belichick was initially ready to move on with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback, Kraft reportedly went to bat for Brady to keep him on the team in 2016.

Brady repaid Kraft for that effort by leading the Patriots to two more Super Bowl wins.

Six Lombardi Trophies, recognition as the greatest dynasty in history and enough iconic moments to last for generations to come—Brady helped deliver all of it to Kraft and the Patriots.

