Robert Kraft has brief first comment on Patriots-Bengals taping controversy

Patriots owner Robert Kraft's first public comment on the controversy surrounding a team production crew being investigated by the NFL for allegedly taping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the Bengals game in Cleveland on Sunday was brief.

"You know everything you should know," Kraft said while declining to talk to reporters, including Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, after walking out of a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at previously scheduled league meetings in Dallas.

The team released a statement Monday night acknowledging that their failure to inform the Bengals of the taping was an "unintended oversight" and admitted the video crew unknowingly broke league rules by filming the field from the press box.

The Patriots (10-3) visit the Bengals (1-12) this Sunday in Cincinnati

Earlier Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick again insisted he had no knowledge or involvement in what the team production crew was doing and that it's a completely independent operation from the team.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the tape shows about eight minutes of video that's focused directly on the Bengals sideline.

