Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's second retirement

Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good.

Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.

You can read both statements below.

Robert Kraft

"I am so proud of Tommy. He has accomplished everything there is to achieve in this game, and so much more. No player in NFL history has done it as well for as long as Tom Brady. He is the fiercest competitor I have ever known and the ultimate champion. He led the Patriots to two decades of unprecedented dominance. He is truly the greatest of all-time.

"Words cannot adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for everything he has done. It's been a blessing for me to watch him grow, first as a young professional on the field, but most importantly, as a person off it. He is one of the most loving, caring and passionate players I have ever known and I will always consider him a part of our family."

Bill Belichick

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike.

"Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

Brady retires with seven Super Bowl titles -- six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 45-year-old appeared in 10 Super Bowls all told. Those are just a couple of the countless NFL records Brady has set over the course of his remarkable 23-year career.

This almost certainly won't be the last time Kraft and Belichick deliver such laudatory statements about Brady. A No. 12 jersey retirement ceremony in Foxboro is inevitable, and there's always a chance Brady officially retires as a Patriot.