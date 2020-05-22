Robert Kraft auctions off Super Bowl ring for more than $1 million

Last week, Robert Kraft announced he was participating in the All-In Challenge by auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring. That, of course, is the ring earned from the New England Patriots' historic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots owner's auction ended on Thursday with the ring selling for a whopping $1,025,000.

SOLD for $1,025,000 in the #ALLINCHALLENGE



All of the proceeds from RKK's SBLI ring will provide meals to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/RrQRJzpZGH



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2020





That money goes toward a great cause as all proceeds will be donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry charities.

The Super Bowl ring isn't the only prize going to the highest bidder. They'll also get to receive the ring from Kraft himself and fly to New England on his private plane. Not a bad deal if you have the cash.

Tom Brady also is partaking in the All-In Challenge to donate to the cause. The former Patriots quarterback is auctioning off a game-day experience that includes the fans' choice of a private dinner or a private postgame workout with Brady, and his first game-worn jersey along with his game-worn Under Armour cleats. As of now, the high bid is $800,000.

