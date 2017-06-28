Robert Gsellman exits start with apparent leg injury

Another day, another Mets injury. Starter Robert Gsellman appeared to injure his leg attempting to beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. Paul Sewald relieved him in the bottom half of the inning.

Gsellman allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts on 54 pitches before exiting. At the plate, he went 1-for-2 with a single which came in the third inning.

The Mets should provide information about Gsellman’s status later this evening. The team could be looking at yet another pitcher to add to the disabled list. Other injured Met pitchers include Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Matt Harvey, Jeurys Familia, Tommy Milone, and Josh Smoker. And injured position players include Neil Walker, Juan Lagares, and David Wright. It’s been a rough year.

Follow @Baer_Bill