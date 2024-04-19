Robert Griffin III: WR Xavier Legette, Chiefs are a ‘match made in heaven’

The Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to be in the market for a wide receiver when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit, Michigan next week, and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III told users on social media who he hopes the team picks.

Griffin took to Twitter to tell his followers that South Carolina’s Xavier Legette was his top fit for Kansas City, calling the pair a “match made in heaven” who could help the Chiefs both on the boundary and in the slot.

Xavier Legette on the @Chiefs would be a match made in heaven. Andy Reid covets versatility and Leggette played outside and in the slot at @GamecockFB

Give Mahomes a guy who can turn a slant into a 60 yard TD and Xavier could be that anchor leg to help them run down a 3 peat. pic.twitter.com/sk5Wk9ErRM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 18, 2024

While some media members seem to think Kansas City will look to draft a wide receiver in the first round, others say the Chiefs could be wise to hold off at the position until Day 2, when Legette is expected to come off the board.

The NFL draft is hard to predict, but with a week remaining before prospects start receiving phone calls, Legette and Kansas City appear to be a likely pairing.

