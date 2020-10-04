Robert Griffin III throws interception on first pass back at FedExField

RG3 throws interception on first pass back at FedExField originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III replaced Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's blowout victory over the Washington Football Team, marking the first time he played a regular season snap at FedExField since he departed from Washington following the 2015 season.

Griffin's return to the nation's capital did not go as he would've liked, as his lone pass attempt was intercepted by Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Man, what an interception by Kendall Fuller pic.twitter.com/xicw936VlV — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 4, 2020

The pass was Fuller's second interception of the day, as he picked off Jackson late in the second quarter, one that set up a Washington field goal.

Griffin -- the No. 2 selection by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft -- spent the first four years of his career with the Burgundy and Gold before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2015 season. Griffin signed with Baltimore in 2018 and has spent the last two-plus seasons as the backup quarterback to both Jackson and Joe Flacco.